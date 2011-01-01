Cultivating partnerships across institutions to address ethical and moral issues impacting LatinX communities
Thank you for visiting our grassroots coalition page. We welcome you to visit our new page www.prosperainstitute.org .
We are aware that by centering the moral and ethical issues impacting LatinX communities we may be marginalizing the values and identities of our neighboring communities. LatinX Bioethics is not exclusive to LatinX voices. We strive for inclusion, welcoming all identities, appreciating diverse perspectives and respecting individual values and convictions. Our intention is to amplify marginalized issues to further bioethical discourse, not dominate it.